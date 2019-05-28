Hong Kong stocks close higher after election relief

Floor traders work during afternoon trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in a picture released August 5, 2014. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, May 28 — Hong Kong stocks rose today, tracking gains in European markets overnight as investors expressed relief that centrists had retained control of the European parliament after weekend elections.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.38 per cent, or 102.72 points, to 27,390.81.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended 0.61 per cent higher, or 17.53 points, at 2,909.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, gained 0.53 per cent, or 8.13 points, to close at 1,541.65. — AFP