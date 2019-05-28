Bursa Malaysia up 0.42pc at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the FBM KLCI advanced 6.81 points to 1,608.16 after having closed 3.03 points higher at 1,601.35 yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 ― The key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.42 per cent at mid-afternoon in line with other Asian markets, while supported by interest in selected counters, led by TNB and Sime Darby Plantation.

At 3pm, the FBM KLCI advanced 6.81 points to 1,608.16 after having closed 3.03 points higher at 1,601.35 yesterday.

The index opened 2.91 points better today at 1,604.26.

Gainers outpaced losers 375 to 354, with 318 counters unchanged, 895 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 989.4 million worth RM689.21 billion.

Among heavyweights, TNB gained 22 sen to RM11.58, Sime Darby Plantation improved nine sen to RM4.80, IHH gained seven sen to RM5.34, Digi perked six sen to RM4.75 and AMMB advanced 13 sen to RM4.40.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Ekovest gained 10 sen to 73 sen, KNM inched up half-a-sen to 19.5 sen, Lambo was flat at six sen, while Scomi declined 2.5 sen to five sen and Vortex lost 5.5 sen to 19.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was up 60.0 points to 11,274.33, the FBMT 100 Index increased 60.47 points to 11,130.97 and the FBM 70 rose 129.17 points to 13,745.59.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 80.80 points to 11,394.63 and the FBM Ace eased 6.91 points to 4,251.39.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index bagged 23.63 points to 16,627.44 and the Plantation Index climbed 28.06 points to 6,900.03, but the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.71 of-a-point lower at 159.98. ― Bernama