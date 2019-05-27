Bursa Malaysia marginally higher at mid-morning

Shares on Bursa Malaysia were marginally higher at mid-morning. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia were marginally higher at mid-morning, supported by interests in financial counters despite the broadly weaker market performance.

At 11am, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 0.76 of-a-point to 1,599.08 after opening 6.12 points better at 1,604.44.

In the broader market, losers were higher, 323 to 209, with 308 counters unchanged, 1,102 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 602.94 million units worth RM312.49 million.

Among financial-linked counters, Maybank gained two sen to RM9.01, PBBank rose eight sen to RM22.6, CIMB improved three sen to RM5.18 and HLBank edged up 10 sen to RM19.30.

Other heavyweight stocks, PChem reduced 11 sen to RM8.64, Tenaga down 18 sen to RM11.36 and IHH fell four sen to RM5.27.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Armada added 1.5 sen to 20 sen, VC was flat at 25 sen, KNM declined one sen to 19 sen and Ekovest shed three sen to 74 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was up 5.13 points to 11,193.05, the FBMT 100 Index increased 8.79 points to 11,050.60 and the FBM 70 was 25.18 points higher at 13,574.71.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 21.74 points to 11,293.76 and the FBM Ace fell 29.51 points to 4,259.49.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 61.16 points to 16,595.72 and the Plantation Index fell 1.67 points to 6,815.42 while the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.99 of-a-point lower at 161.02. — Bernama