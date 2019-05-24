Bursa continues to trade higher at mid-afternoon

Losers led gainers 410 to 287 with 346 counters unchanged, 854 untraded and 24 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trade higher at mid-afternoon today, lifted by gains on selected heavyweights led by Petronas-related counters and DiGi.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 3.1 points to 1,604.97.

The benchmark index opened 7.71 points lower at 1,594.16.

Losers led gainers 410 to 287 with 346 counters unchanged, 854 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.33 billion worth RM840.13 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals perked 14 sen to RM8.77, Petronas Gas rose 30 sen to RM16.60, DiGi added 15 sen to RM4.70, Sime Darby gained seven sen to RM2.22 and CIMB climbed two sen to RM5.17.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Impiana slipped half-a-sen to 3.5 sen, Vortex declined 2.5 sen to 24.5 sen and Sapura Energy eased one sen to 29 sen.

Lambo added half-a-sen to six sen and Dayang gained two sen to 91 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was up 18.6 points to 11,228.33, the FBMT 100 Index increased 20.149 points to 11,084.55 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index firmed 36.43 points to 11,368.71.

The FBM 70 rose 19.399 points to 13,588.97 but the FBM Ace eased 6.83 points to 4,282.07.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index added 1.48 points to 16,554.8 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.44 of-a-point higher at 161.86 while the Plantation Index lost 31.89 points to 6,805.53. — Bernama