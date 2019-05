The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.05 per cent, or 12.77 points, to 27,959.23. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, May 20 — Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher this morning, in line with gains across Asia, with energy firms among the big winners thanks to a jump in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.05 per cent, or 12.77 points, to 27,959.23.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.26 per cent, or 7.50 points, to 2,874.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, fell 0.21 per cent, or 3.29 points, to 1,529.93. — AFP