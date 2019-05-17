KL shares extend gains at mid-morning

Bargain hunters provide strong support to Bursa Malaysia until mid-morning. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Bursa Malaysia extended gains to mid-morning as investors took to bargain hunting.

At 11am, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 10.95 points to 1,610.14, with most sectors in positive territory, led by financial and plantation counters.

The index opened 0.13 of-a-point higher at 1,599.32.

Gainers outpaced losers 325 to 215, with 313 counters unchanged, 1,058 untraded and 36 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 773.82 million worth RM348.04 million.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank added 16 sen to RM22.42, Dialog rose 10 sen to RM3.32 and Maybank rose five sen to RM9.01.

Axiata went up six sen to RM4.46 and Sime Darby Plantations was seven sen higher at RM4.71.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Lambo was up half-a-sen to seven sen, while Impiana Hotel and AirAsia X were unchanged at four sen and 22.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was up 74.93 points to 11,338.31, the FBMT 100 Index jumped 74.68 points to 11,171.80 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 73.08 points to 11,505.26.

The FBM 70 appreciated 87.59 points to 13,906.29 and the FBM Ace rose 18.84 points to 4,445.22.

Sectorwise, the Financial Services Index gained 91.96 points to 16,588.68, the Plantation Index was 31.73 points better at 6,904.39, but the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.50 of-a-point lower at 164.02. — Bernama