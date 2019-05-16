Ringgit inches up against US dollar at opening

Stronger oil gives the ringgit a small boost at opening of trade.. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — The ringgit opened slightly higher against the greenback today as global oil price surges overnight and an improvement in commodity price.

At 9am, the ringgit was higher at 4.1700/1730 against the greenback compared with 4.1730/1760 at yesterday's close.

Oil price rose due to the rising tension between the US and Iran over economic, trade and military sanctions, a dealer said.

“The situation has the potential to escalate further which will push the oil price higher. However, the ongoing trade war between the US and China has sort of dampen the market sentiment worldwide,” he told Bernama.

At 9am, oil benchmark Brent Crude climbed to US$72.11 (RM300.63) per barrel compared with US$71.04 per barrel yesterday.

He also said that besides oil, commodity prices also saw a pick up especially palm oil.

"With better oil price and stable commodity prices, it would be a catalyst for the ringgit now, pending data of the first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data set for release today," he said.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

The local note traded higher against the Singapore dollar at 3.0465/0491 from 3.0471/0497 at Wednesday's close and appreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.8093/8130 from 3.8162/8193.

The local currency strengthened vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.3568/3615 from 5.3836/3891 and was flat against the euro at 4.6729/6767. — Bernama