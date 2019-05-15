Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks post big gains

Floor traders work during afternoon trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in a picture released August 5, 2014. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, May 15 — Shanghai and Hong Kong stocks ended with healthy gains today as weak Chinese data saw investors bet on fresh stimulus, while they were also buoyed by positive comments from Donald Trump regarding the trade row.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.91 per cent, or 55.07 points, to 2,938.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, rallied 2.32 per cent, or 35.85 points, to 1,577.92.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.52 per cent, or 146.69 points, to 28,268.71. — AFP