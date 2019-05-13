Bursa remains lower at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers beat gainers 515 to 113 with 251 counters unchanged while 1,030 untraded and 24 others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today as worries about the escalating US-China trade war after the US hiked tariffs on US$200 billion worth of China goods weighed on investor sentiment.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 5.66 points to 1,604.61.

On the broader market, losers beat gainers 515 to 113 with 251 counters unchanged while 1,030 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 648.50 million shares worth RM311.71 million.

Among the heavyweight counters, Maybank was three sen lower at RM8.94, Public Bank shed eight sen to RM22.18 and Petronas Chemicals dropped six sen to RM8.83.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Bumi Armada went down half-a-sen to 19.5 sen, Tiger Synergy and Lambo were flat at four sen and eight sen, respectively while Advance Synergy rose 1.5 sen to 15.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 56.00 points to 11,318.96, the FBMT 100 Index shed 50.25 points to 11,154.80 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 68.68 points to 11,481.75.

The FBM 70 gave up 106.98 points to 13,972.07 and the FBM Ace was 67.92 points lower at 4,464.65.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased 46.42 points to 16,519.76, the Plantation Index fell 37.01 points to 7,013.27 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.78 of-a-point easier at 165.90. — Bernama