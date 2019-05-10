China expresses regret over US tariff hike, vows countermeasures

China said it would take necessary countermeasures after the US increased tariffs on Chinese goods. — AFP pic

BEIJING, May 10 — China today said it “deeply regrets” the United States’ decision to increase tariffs on US$200 billion (RM830.5 billion) worth of Chinese goods to 25 per cent from 10 per cent, adding without elaborating that it would take necessary countermeasures.

China’s Commerce Ministry said in a short statement that it hoped the United States could meet China halfway and resolve the issue through cooperation and consultation.

Top US and Chinese trade negotiators concluded the first of two days of talks in Washington yesterday to rescue a deal aimed at ending a months-long trade war that is close to collapsing. — Reuters