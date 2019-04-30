Bursa higher at mid-morning

Among heavyweights, Maybank increased 13 sen to RM9.27, Petronas Chemicals gained one sen to RM9.01 and TNB added eight sen to RM12.28, while Public Bank fell two sen to RM22.54. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Bursa Malaysia trimmed earlier losses to turn higher at mid-morning in range-bound trading, with mild bargain hunting in selected blue chips such as Maybank and MISC.

At 11.02am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.58 points to 1,639.98 from Monday's close of 1,637.40.

The benchmark index opened 2.78 points weaker at 1,634.62.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 292 to 281, with 333 counters unchanged, 997 untraded and 51 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 817.76 million shares worth RM450.05 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank increased 13 sen to RM9.27, Petronas Chemicals gained one sen to RM9.01 and TNB added eight sen to RM12.28, while Public Bank fell two sen to RM22.54.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Bumi Armada was flat at 23.5 sen, KNM was half-a-sen higher at 22 sen while Ekovest fell half-a-sen to 89 sen.

For the gainers, F&N added 24 sen to RM34.96, Unisem strengthened 13 sen to RM2.68 and MISC improved 12 sen to RM6.92.

The FBM Emas Index expanded 16.31 points to 11,648.97, the FBMT 100 Index was 15.75 points better at 11,462.77 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index enlarged 8.50 points to 11,835.21.

The FBM 70 gained 11.06 points to 14,609.60 and the FBM Ace climbed 27.09 points to 4,696.18.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index boosted 71.45 points to 16,958.82, but the Plantation Index slid 9.64 points to 7,264.40 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.13 point lower at 169.95. — Bernama