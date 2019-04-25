US manufacturer 3M says to cut 2,000 jobs on slowing demand

3M headquarters is seen in St. Paul, Minnesota. US industrial products manufacturer 3M announced on April 25, 2019, it will cut 2,000 jobs worldwide. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 25 — US industrial products manufacturer 3M announced today it will cut 2,000 jobs worldwide, citing weakness in key markets that led to a drop in first-quarter sales.

3M, which makes a wide variety of industrial goods and tools as well as everyday items such as the ubiquitous stick-and-remove Post-It notes, also slashed its full-year profit forecast.

Total sales fell five per cent to US$7.9 billion and included a 7.4 per cent drop in Asia Pacific and a 9.4 per cent decline in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Most of 3M’s business segments lost sales in the first quarter, with the steepest declines in industrials, products that include structural adhesives, insulation components, electronics and energy.

Job cuts, which will result in annual savings of US$225-250 million, will span all business groups, with an emphasis on “underperforming areas,” the company said. 3M had 93,516 employees at the end of 2018.

“The first quarter was a disappointing start to the year for 3M,” said Chief Executive Mike Roman.

“We continued to face slowing conditions in key end markets which impacted both organic growth and margins, and our operational execution also fell short of the expectations we have for ourselves.”

Despite the weak sales, net income jumped 48 per cent to US$891 million because of a US$897 million legal charge that dented profits in the comparable period of the prior year.

But 3M disclosed US$548 million in new legal costs in the first quarter to build reserves for environmental litigation related to chemical waste disposal and for health care claims for coal miners, who have blamed the company for respiratory problems.

3M, a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, plunged more than 10 per cent just after trading opened in New York, to US$195.87. — AFP