Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at midmorning as positive sentiment continued to gather pace and recover from recent profit-taking in the broader market, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 8.57 points to 1,636.01, from yesterday’s close of 1,627.44.

The benchmark index opened 6.26 points higher at 1,633.70.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 473 to 236, while 355 counters were unchanged, 852 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.67 billion shares worth RM883.26 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added three sen to RM9.19.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd in a note said the better sentiment would allow the benchmark index to also push comfortably above its three-year low levels.

For other heavyweights, Public Bank and TNB each gained four sen to RM22.64 and RM12.32 respectively and Petronas Chemicals increased eight sen to RM9.03.

For the top gainers, Tasek added 55 sen to RM6.50 and Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga rose 26 sen to RM5.55.

Of the actives, Priceworth International inched up half-a-sen to 7.5 sen and Bumi Armada edged up one sen to RM21.

The FBM Emas Index increased 61.83 points to 11,647.37, the FBMT 100 Index was 61.74 points higher at 11,460.70 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 72.24 points to 11,851.76.

The FBM 70 expanded 86.06 points to 14,710.26 and the FBM Ace was higher by 36.99 points to 4,789.25.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 89.49 points to 16,907.25, the Plantation increased 54.40 points to 7,246.54, and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.86 of-a-point better at 171.01. — Bernama