Ringgit marginally lower in early trade

Published 21 minutes ago on 23 April 2019

Demand for the ringgit remains weak as it retreats against the US dollar. — File pic
KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The ringgit traded marginally lower against the US dollar in early trade today on lack of demand.

At 9.05am, the local unit traded at 4.1310/1360 against the greenback from 4.1300/1350 recorded yesterday.

A dealer said there was the likelihood of US dollar weakness due to thin holiday trade.

“The US dollar traded lower against a basket of currencies yesterday in thin holiday-impacted trading,” he added.

The ringgit traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

It declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.0456/0495 from Monday’s close of 3.0442/0490, depreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.6970/7018 from 3.6898/6946 and fell against the euro to 4.6457/6518 from 4.6454/6506.

However, the local note appreciated against the British pound to 5.3625/3710 from 5.3649/3726. — Bernama

