MHB unit, Hiap Seng bag project from Petronas

A Petronas logo at its office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 15, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd (MMHE) and its joint-venture partner, Hiap Seng Engineering Limited, have secured a master service agreement for integrated turnaround main mechanical and maintenance mechanical static from Petronas.

MMHE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd (MHB).

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, MHB said the agreement was valid for five years with option to extend by the state oil company.

“The contract covers integrated plant turnaround works and daily maintenance work on mechanical static for Petronas’ plants group wide.

“This project aligned well with our strategy to venture into new businesses that provides recurring orders in ensuring the company’s growth sustainability,” MHB managing director and chief executive officer Wan Mashitah Wan Abdullah Sani said. — Bernama