MITI establishes centre for artificial intelligence with Microsoft

Ministry of International Trade and Industry is leading a trade and investment mission to the United States. — File picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has established a centre for artificial intelligence with Microsoft Corporation.

The ministry said the Centre of Artificial Intelligence for Future Industry (CAIFI) will be set up by its agency MIMOS and Microsoft, which will complement the country’s National Policy on Industry 4.0.

In a statement today, MITI said Minister Datuk Darell Leiking met with Microsoft and key companies around Seattle during the third leg of his trade mission to the United States (US).

“In a networking event with the Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance, Darell met with 18 key players, including Fortune 500 companies in the aerospace industry.

“Separately, he also met with a cloud computing partner to explore future opportunities for collaboration,” it said.

Darell is leading a trade and investment mission to Washington DC, New York, Seattle, San Jose and San Francisco, which ends today.

MITI said the minister also continued his engagements with key companies based in the US and Canada in the theme park, aviation and financial services sectors.

In 2018, the US remained as Malaysia’s top trading partner in the North America region, and Malaysia’s third largest trading partner in the world, with trade valued at RM155.68 billion or 8.3 per cent of total trade.

In terms of implemented projects, the US remained as the second largest investor in Malaysia in sectors such as electrical and electronics, medical devices, renewable energy and aerospace, with investments valued at RM74.01 billion.

Malaysian companies have successfully ventured into the US in diverse sectors ranging from entertainment and resorts, oleo-chemicals, industrial packaging, furniture to banking, with investments reaching over US$14 billion. — Bernama