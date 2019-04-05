China’s Xi calls for early conclusion of US trade talks

US President Donald Trump meets with China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington April 4, 2019. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, April 5 — Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the “early conclusion of negotiations” on the text of a trade deal with the United States, state media reported today.

The comments, carried by the Xinhua news agency, came as speculation mounted that the two sides were close to finalising an agreement to resolve their nine month-trade war.

The remarks were part of a message conveyed by Chinese vice premier Liu He at a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

“Under the current situation, the healthy and stable development of China-US relations is related to the interests of both Chinese and American people,” said Liu, passing on remarks from Xi.

Washington and Beijing since last year have imposed tariffs on more than US$360 billion (RM1.4 trillion) in two-way trade, biting into their manufacturing sectors as the world economy slows.

Vice Premier and Beijing’s trade envoy Liu flew to Washington this week to continue hammering out trade negotiations.

The two sides “reached a new consensus on important issues” in trade agreement documents, said Xinhua’s report, citing Liu. — AFP