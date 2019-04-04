Ringgit ends easier against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The ringgit retreated from yesterday’s gains to end easier against the US dollar on lack of buying interest due to declining oil prices, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.0810/0840 against the greenback compared to Wednesday’s close of 4.0770/0810.

At press time, the benchmark Brent crude oil fell 0.35 per cent to US$69.07 per barrel while WTI crude oil declined 0.34 per cent to US$62.25 per barrel.

However, the ringgit traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the British pound to 5.3686/3741 from Wednesday’s close of 5.3735/3804, appreciated against the euro to 4.5809/5859 from 4.5850/5911, and improved against the Singapore dollar to 3.0145/017 from 3.0146/0180.

The local currency, however, depreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.6624/6661 from 3.6572/6617. — Bernama