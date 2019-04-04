AmInvest bags two awards at IFN 2019

Ambank group CEO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir speaking during the Budget 2019 conference, November 9, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — AmInvestment Bank Bhd bagged two awards at the Islamic Finance News Awards (IFN) 2019, held on March 21 in Kuala Lumpur.

In a statement today, it said it won Mudarabah Deal of the Year award for the role as the Joint Principal Adviser, Joint Lead Arranger, Joint Lead Manager, Joint Shariah Adviser and Facility Agent for Yinson TMC Sdn Bhd’s RM1.5 Billion Perpetual Sukuk Mudarabah Programme.

The bank said it was also presented the Equity & Initial Public Offering (IPO) Deal of the Year award for the role as Joint Principal Adviser for Malaysia Building Society Bhd's RM644.95 million acquisition of Asian Finance Bank.

Group chief executive officer Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir said it was an honour to receive the recognition from IFN.

“These awards reaffirm our investment banking arm’s expertise and capabilities as a leading investment bank in Malaysia.

“We will continue to strive and commit to our clients by matching their funding and investment requirements with our full suite of investment solutions,” he added. — Bernama