FGV shares rise 3.28pc after news on lawsuit

The Felda logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, December 28, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — FGV Holdings Bhd’s shares rose 3.28 per cent in early trading after its unit, Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd, won the US$11.7 million (US$1=RM4.08) lawsuit against Safitex General Trading LLC over outstanding payments.

Safitex, which operates in the United Arab Emirates, had entered into contracts with Delima Oil for the purchase of refined crude palm oil and margarine.

In an announcement on Bursa Malaysia, the plantation company said the Dubai Court of First Instance had decided in favour of Delima Oil.

“The court had ordered Safitex to pay Delima Oil US$11.7 million with 9 per cent annual interest from the date of judgment until the full settlement of the judgement debt,” it said.

At 10.52am, FGV shares increased by four sen or 3.28 per cent to RM1.26 with 15.97 million shares transacted. — Bernama