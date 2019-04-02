Bursa remains higher at mid-morning

On market breadth, advancers outnumbered decliners 377 to 240, with 348 counters unchanged, 891 untraded and 29 others suspended. — Picture by Hari Angara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning, thanks to the continued buying in selected heavyweights led by Public Bank, Hong Leong and Maybank.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI rose 9.12 points to 1,637.78 from Tuesday’s close of 1,628.66.

The index opened 5.17 points higher at 1,633.83.

On market breadth, advancers outnumbered decliners 377 to 240, with 348 counters unchanged, 891 untraded and 29 others suspended.

Turnover was at 1.32 billion shares worth RM626.52 million.

Public Bank, Hong Leong and Maybank each gained 34 sen, 30 sen and three sen to RM22.82, RM20.28 and RM9.23 respectively, contributing 3.99 points to the composite index.

As for other heavyweights, PChem inched up one sen to RM9.13, Tenaga rose two sen to RM12.64, Maxis edged up nine sen to RM5.46, while IHH was 13 sen weaker at RM5.44.

Among actives, Gagasan Nadi gained two sen to 29 sen, while Sapura Energy and Talam Transform were one sen better each at 35.5 sen and five sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 63.39 points to 11,543.79, the FBMT100 Index advanced 65.17 points to 11,393.47 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 63.39 points higher at 11,543.79.

The FBM Ace Index improved 21.28 points to 4,845.22 and the FBM70 perked 88.76 points to 14,303.63.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index jumped 132.29 points to 16,869.66, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.29 of a point to 169.04, while the Plantation Index was 28.62 points higher at 7,216.76. — Bernama