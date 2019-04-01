KL shares sink lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia is dragged down by the continued selling of selected heavyweights. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Bursa Malaysia was negative, erasing 0.56 per cent at mid-afternoon today on continued selling in selected heavyweights.

At 3pm, the index fell 9.23 points to 1,634.40 from Friday's close of 1,643.63.

It opened 2.8 points higher at 1,646.43.

On the scoreboard, market breadth was also negative with decliners outnumbering gainers 341 to 395, while 372 counters were unchanged, 749 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.71 billion shares worth RM998.29 million.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank dropped six sen to RM9.21, Public Bank declined 66 sen to RM22.50, PChem eased one sen to RM9.15, while IHH was flat at RM5.77.

Among actives, Konsortium Transnasional appreciated 8.5 sen to 17 sen, Gets Global inched up two sen to 35.5 sen, My EG added five sen to RM1.46 but Bumi Armada was half-a-sen weaker at 18.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index depreciated 43.54 points to 11,510.30, the FBMT100 Index lost 46.58 points to 11,360.77, but the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 20.43 points higher at 11,708.49.

The FBM Ace Index narrowed 33.65 points to 4,798.50 and the FBM70 improved 12.91 points to 14,225.55.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 190.42 points to 16,778.71, the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 0.19 point to 169.12, and the Plantation Index was 40.29 points higher at 7,226.40. — Bernama