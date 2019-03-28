KL shares lower at mid-afternoon

Concerns over the global economy continue to weigh on Bursa Malaysia as it stays in negative territory at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia were lower, easing 0.33 per cent at mid-afternoon, as market worries emerged on news that British Prime Minister Theresa May offered to resign in the summer.

At 3pm, the benchmark index stood at 1,641.09, 1.64 points lower from yesterday's close of 1,642.73, after opening 0.17 point higher at 1,649.17.

On the broader market, decliners outnumbered advancers 428 to 239 with 364 counters unchanged, 881 untraded and 86 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.15 billion shares worth RM783.56 million.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.26, PChem gained 10 sen to RM9.15 and CIMB improved four sen to RM5.11.

Tenaga was four sen lower at RM12.54 and PBBank declined 10 sen to RM23.30.

Among actives, Sapura Energy and My EG Services were flat at 33 sen and RM1.39 respectively.

The FBM Emas Index eased 12.36 points to 11,519.1, the FBMT 100 declined 10.77 points to 11,374.77 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 26.85 points to 11,629.61.

The FBM Ace Index trimmed 40.27 points to 4,778.31 and the FBM 70 was 11.03 points lower at 14,111.17.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.25 point higher at 168.44, the Financial Services index decreased 0.23 point to 16,938.48, while the Plantation Index was 44.74 points lower at 7,173.06. — Bernama