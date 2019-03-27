US labour unions say Nafta replacement does not go far enough for workers

United Auto Workers (UAW) union delegates chant 'we are one' during the 'Special Convention on Collective Bargaining' in Detroit, Michigan March 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 27 — US labour officials yesterday pressed lawmakers to strengthen enforcement of the provisions of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) intended to protect workers, the latest sign the trade deal could face hurdles to passage in the Democrat-led House of Representatives.

Renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta was one of President Donald Trump's campaign promises and part of his broader push for better terms of trade for the United States. He has said bad deals cost millions of US jobs.

Republican House members who met with Trump at the White House yesterday afternoon said they would work hard to pass the new agreement, calling it a better deal for US workers than the 25-year-old Nafta.

“Our farmers and our manufacturers and tech companies tell us that it's crucial that we come together and pass this new agreement and get it to the president's desk this summer,” said Representative Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee.

The Trump administration is lobbying to persuade Congress to ratify USMCA this year.

But representatives from some of the largest and most influential US unions told members of the House Ways and Means trade subcommittee the reworked trade pact does not go far enough to ensure improvement of wages and working conditions, especially for Mexican workers.

“All the Nafta renegotiation efforts in the world will not create US jobs, raise US wages or reduce the US trade deficit if the new rules do not include clear, strong and effective labour rules that require Mexico to abandon its low wage policy,” said Celeste Drake of the American Federation of Labour and Congress of Industrial Organisations.

In late 2018, the leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada signed the deal to replace Nafta, but it has yet to be reviewed and ratified by Congress. Trade among the three countries totals more than US$1 trillion (RM4.06 trillion).

Democrats, who took control of the House of Representatives in January, have traditionally been skeptical of free trade agreements and sympathetic to labor groups. Their support is essential to USMCA's passage.

USMCA requires its three signatories to maintain labor laws in line with international standards, and to enforce them. But critics have called the agreement's enforcement mechanism insufficient, saying it will still allow weak unions and resulting low wages in Mexico, while failing to stanch the flight of US factories to lower-cost Mexico.

Nafta, launched in 1994, put labour provisions in an unenforceable addendum to the agreement, allowing Mexican wages to stagnate despite a flood of factory investment from US companies.

“The (USMCA) labour chapter is an improvement. The problem is the enforceability mechanism,” said Shane Larson, a director with the Communications Workers of America, advocating for reopening the agreement.

Autoworkers, too, are concerned about the new agreement, despite provisions aimed at requiring more vehicle value content produced in North America and in high-wage areas in the United States and Canada.

USMCA “takes some positive steps but doesn't measure up to being able to make more good-paying jobs now and going forward,” said Josh Nassar, legislative director of the United Auto Workers union.

Nafta led to decades of lost jobs for US autoworkers, who watched factories close as manufacturers moved production to Mexico.

House Democrats have greeted USMCA coolly, telling US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer earlier this month about concerns over labour enforcement and provisions that could lock in higher drug prices.

“This agreement is a continuation of the assault on the American middle class,” Brian Higgins, a Democratic representative from New York, said at yesterday's hearing. — Reuters