Malaysia, Asean to benefit from high-profile trade events in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands

FRANKFURT, March 27 — A string of upcoming high-profile activities aimed at promoting investments and trade with Malaysia are slated to be held in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

The Frankfurt office of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) is involved in these activities.

MIDA’s director, Yusri Hasnan Chu, said that the activities are part of promotional work to attract investments and businesses from these countries.

“We are expecting a special project mission organised by the MIDA head office in mid-April. It will be a product-specific mission dealing with machinery and engineering products. This delegation will visit Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Stuttgart. The delegation will meet potential investing companies,” said Yusri in an interview with Bernama, here.

Yusri will be highlighting investment opportunities for Belgian and European enterprises in Malaysia during the 2019 Asean Trade and Investment Forum (ATIF) in Brussels on April 4.

The event billed “Forging Partnership for Economic Sustainability” will see Datuk Hasnudin Hamzah, Malaysia’s ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg and head of the Malaysian mission to the EU, delivering welcoming remarks in his capacity as chairman of the Asean Brussels Committee.

Asean trade and investment representatives, together with investors, will highlight their experiences in the Asean region, including doing business and presenting the latest developments to furthering economic integration, as well as updating business people and officials from the EU on the opportunities and benefits of each Asean member state.

Another Asean Business Forum, expected to take place in The Hague, Netherlands, on June 24, will highlight Asean’s ties with the Netherlands. It will be jointly arranged by The Royal Thai Embassy and the Malaysian Embassy, both in The Hague.

Some of the themes that will figure are logistics, innovation, water management, circular economy, bio-chemicals, agriculture, and food innovation. — Bernama