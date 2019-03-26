Asian shares tick up as US bond yields come off late-2017 lows

A man looks on in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China February 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, March 26 — Asian shares drifted higher today after two days of losses as US 10-year Treasury yields edged up, but the outlook remained murky as investors weighed the odds of whether the U.S. economy is in danger of slipping into recession.

European and US equity markets were expected to follow Asia's lead, spreadbetters showed, with London's FTSE futures up 0.3 per cent and E-minis for the S&P 500 tacking on one-third of a per cent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rebounded 0.2 per cent after losing 1.4 per cent in the previous session.

Australian shares were flat, while Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.1 per cent after recording its biggest drop since late December yesterday.

China's blue-chip CSI300 bucked the trend, giving up early gains to fall 0.7 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was slightly lower.

Wall Street shares were little changed yesterday with the S&P 500 ending with a small loss of 0.08 per cent.

Investors have been spooked by sharp falls in US bond yields and an inversion of the US Treasury yield curve, which is widely seen as an indicator of an economic recession.

The 10-year US Treasury yield edged up to 2.442 per cent , having shed 5 basis points yesterday.

It has fallen about 17.5 basis points since the Federal Reserve last week ditched projections for raising rates this year and announced the end of its balance sheet reduction, citing signs of an economic slowdown.

“The US yield curve continues to invert,” said Michael Every, Hong Kong-based senior Asia-Pacific strategist at Rabobank.

“This is not a healthy sign, as bond-market watchers should know and equity-market obsessives should rapidly learn,” he said in a note. “How much further will this run before we see markets starting to do the same?”

The 10-year yield fell below the yield for three-month bills on Friday for the first time since 2007, inverting the yield curve.

San Francisco Fed researchers have said that the difference in those two maturities was the most useful for forecasting a recession.

“I think the market has overreacted to the yield curve inversion because the San Francisco Fed has said it is the most reliable indicator,” said Hiroshi Nakamura, senior manager of investment planning at Mitsui Life.

“I expect some correction to the latest rally in bonds. For now we have to see this week's auctions,” he said.

Factoring in a rate cut

The Treasury Department will sell US$113 billion (RM459 billion) in coupon-bearing supply this week, including US$40 billion in two-year notes today, US$41 billion in five-year notes tomorrow and US$32 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

Investors will also be watching Fed policymakers scheduled to speak today.

US economic growth could be "pretty weak" in the first quarter but will likely much closer to 2-2.5 per cent for the rest of the year, but a central bank pause is the responsible thing to do, Fed Bank of Boston president and CEO Eric Rosengren said at a conference in Hong Kong.

Fed funds rate futures are now fully factoring in a rate cut later this year, with about an 80 per cent chance of a move priced in by September.

In the currency market, the fall in US yields undermined the dollar's yield attraction.

The euro stood at US$1.1305, having gained a tad yesterday after Germany's IFO Institute said its business climate index rose to 99.6, beating a consensus forecast of 98.5 and ending six consecutive months of decline.

The US dollar was a shade higher at 110.14 yen, having hit a 1 1/2-month low of 109.70 yesterday.

“While dollar/yen hasn't fallen greatly and things aren't in panic mode, a sense of caution about where things are going has taken hold,” said Shusuke Yamada, chief Japan currency and equity strategist at Bank Of America Merrill Lynch.

The British pound stood at US$1.3180, erasing small gains made after lawmakers voted to wrest control of the Brexit process from Prime Minister Theresa May's government for a day.

May said yesterday there was not yet enough support to put her Brexit deal to a third vote in parliament.

Oil prices hovered below their recent four-month peaks, as the prospect of tighter US crude supply was offset by concerns about a slowdown in global economic growth.

US crude futures traded at US$59.26 per barrel, up three-quarters of a per cent on the day, a tad below Thursday's high of US$60.39, its highest since mid-November.

Brent futures were up 0.2 per cent at US$67.37.

Gold was down a third of a per cent at US$1,317.60, but not far off a near one-month peak of US$1,324.60 scaled during the previous session. — Reuters