Bursa Malaysia closes lower

An investor monitors share market prices in Kuala Lumpur October 11, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Bursa Malaysia ended easier today, with the benchmark index losing 1.05 per cent on lack of market catalysts, amid continuous selling in consumer-related stocks.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) closed 17.51 points lower at 1,649.15 compared with Friday’s close of 1,666.66.

The benchmark index opened 14.52 points lower at 1,652.14 and moved between 1,648.06 and 1,654.26 throughout the day.

A dealer said the external environment did not assist the bourse due to growing fears over a global economic slowdown following weak US factory data.

“It was reported that US manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slid to a 21-month low in March, while the services PMI weakened to a two-month low.

“The manufacturing PMI fell to 52.5 from 53 in February, while the services PMI fell to 54.8 from 56,” he said.

On the scoreboard, market breadth was negative with losers outnumbering gainers 684 to 191, while 335 counters remained unchanged, 700 were untraded and 40 others suspended.

Volume rose to 2.78 billion units worth RM1.73 billion compared with 2.75 billion units worth RM2.13 billion on Friday.

Among heavyweights, Maybank declined six sen to RM9.23, Tenaga lost 12 sen to RM12.76, PBBank erased 10 sen to RM23.76, while PChem and IOI Corporation were flat at RM9.03 and RM4.49 respectively.

Of actives, Bumi Armada added one sen to 19.5 sen, My E.G. Services declined six sen to RM1.33 and Orion IXL was half-a-sen lower at 21 sen.

Meanwhile, Sapura Energy and PUC Bhd were flat at 34.5 sen and 9.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index fell 119.66 points to 11,563.51, the FBMT 100 declined 117.06 points to 11,420.13 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 104.07 points to 11,651.08.

The FBM Ace Index eased 71.5 points to 4,743.29 and the FBM 70 was 127.68 points lower at 14,124.86.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services index lost 179.99 points to 16,994.78, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.41 points easier at 167.6 and the Plantation Index was 6.51 points weaker at 7,186.34.

Main Market volume narrowed to 1.93 billion shares worth RM1.56 billion versus 2.75 billion shares worth RM2.13 billion on Friday.

Warrants declined to 477.37 million units valued at RM98.85 million compared with 508.99 million units valued at RM97.46 million.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 379.88 million shares worth RM71.33 million from 362.32 million shares worth RM78.63 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 173.32 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (398.03 million), construction (120.53 million), technology (141.78 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (44.5 million), property (82.25 million), plantation (17.18 million), REITs (6.62 million), closed/fund (58,400), energy (834.56 million), healthcare (21.67 million), telecommunications and media (32.13 million), transportation and logistics (36.88 million), and utilities (20.54 million). — Bernama