European parliament opposes launch of EU-US trade talks

A worker adjusts European Union and US flags at the start of the 2nd round of EU-US trade negotiations for Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels November 11, 2013. — Reuters pic

STRASBOURG, March 14 — The European Parliament today rejected the EU launching trade talks with the United States, dealing an unexpected blow to efforts by Brussels to avert a trade war with Washington.

MEPs meeting in the eastern French city of Strasbourg voted 223 against approving an EU mandate to start negotiations with the United States and 198 in favour, with 37 abstentions.

The European Parliament only has an advisory role with regard to the EU’s negotiating mandate, but it will have the final say once an agreement has been concluded. — AFP