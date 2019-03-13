Bursa Malaysia, Maybank co-host Invest Malaysia 2019

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) speaks during a briefing with fund managers October 2018 to highlight Malaysia’s investment prospects in London. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Bursa Malaysia and Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) will co-host the 15th edition of Invest Malaysia 2019, which is expected to attract over 1,000 local and foreign fund managers with total estimated asset under management of US$20.16 trillion (RM 82.44 trillion).

This year’s forum will discuss Malaysia’s ambition and purpose for the nation.

It will also provide clarity on the programmes designed to deliver on Malaysia’s new agenda for growth with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad expected to deliver the keynote address.

The two-day capital market forum will be held from March 19 to March 20.

Bursa Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said Invest Malaysia forum was the perfect platform to express Malaysia’s ambition, purpose and clarity for its next phase of development, placing the country firmly back on international investor’s radar.

“Despite all the headwinds last year, foreign outflow from our capital market was the second lowest among our Asean emerging market peers and our foreign shareholdings remained intact at 23.4 per cent of total market capitalisation.

“This is a real testament to the international confidence in our marketplace,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Maybank group president and chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Farid Alias said Malaysia remained a compelling investment destination and a key gateway to the fast growing Asean markets.

“Our research has shown that Malaysia continues to give good returns on investment, especially for those taking a longer term view on investing in the country,” he added.

Among the panellists are Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng as well as heads of government-linked investment companies including Khazanah Nasional Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan and Employees Provident Fund chief executive officer Tunku Alizakri Raja Muhammad Alias. — Bernama