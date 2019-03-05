US to end preferential trade status for India, Turkey

Trump, who has vowed to reduce US trade deficits, has repeatedly called out India for its high tariffs. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, March 5 — At President Donald Trump’s direction, the United States intends to scrap the preferential trade status granted to India and Turkey, officials said yesterday.

Washington “intends to terminate India’s and Turkey’s designations as beneficiary developing countries under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) programme because they no longer comply with the statutory eligibility criteria,” the US Trade Representative’s Office said in a statement.

India has failed to provide assurances that it would allow required market access, while Turkey is “sufficiently economically developed” that it no longer qualifies, USTR added.

Under the GSP programme, “certain products” can enter the US duty-free if countries meet eligibility criteria including “providing the United States with equitable and reasonable market access.”

India, however, “has implemented a wide array of trade barriers that create serious negative effects on United States commerce,” the statement said.

Turkey, after being designated a GSP beneficiary in 1975, has meanwhile demonstrated a “higher level of economic development,” meaning that it can be “graduated” from the programme, according to USTR. — AFP