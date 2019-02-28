Datasonic says not the firm in Zahid’s case

File picture shows then-Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi showing off the new Malaysian passport as he tries the auto gate machine with the facial recognition technology during his visit to Datasonic Group Berhad, December 21, 2017. — Picture by Mukhriz Haz

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Datasonic Group Bhd clarified today it is not the firm investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over alleged bribery to former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Responding to a removed Malay Mail report on its 2018 third quarter results, it cited a previous Bursa Malaysia filing about the matter.

“In reference to the case of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Datasonic wishes to further announce that the MACC has issued a clarification to the company informing that the company is not the entity under investigation by the MACC, and the company has extended full co-operation to the MACC,” the firm’s submission said.

Earlier, Datasonic reported a 38 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit for the third quarter of 2018 in results release today.

The firm attributed the drop from RM14.62 million in the previous year to RM9 million in the 2018 period to “no deliveries of secure ID and consumables as compared to the corresponding quarter.”

Datasonic said it was optimistic, however, that the financial results for the fourth quarter ending 31 March 2019 will be satisfactory.