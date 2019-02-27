Lego builds profits in 2018

Lego has moved beyond just toys, building a presence in videogames and movies— Reuters

COPENHAGEN, Feb 27 — At a time when it isn't all fun and games for makers of traditional toys due to digital diversions for children, Lego said today it had managed to assemble growing sales and profits in 2018 thanks to its diversification away from its iconic coloured plastic bricks.

The world-renowned brand has in recent years moved strongly into areas such as video games, movies, cartoons and Legoland amusement parks.

Net profit at the group rose by 3.5 per cent last year to more than 8 billion kronor (RM5.12 billion) on revenues that climbed 4 percent to 36.4 billion kronor.

Sales rose across the world and Lego aims to consolidate its position in the Chinese market by opening 80 shops in 18 cities.

Lego fared better than its US rival Mattel, maker of the Barbie doll, which suffered a loss of US$531 million (RM2.16 billion) last year. — AFP