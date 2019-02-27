Dutch Lady FY18 net profit jumps to RM129.45m

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd’s net profit for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018 jumped to RM129.45 million versus RM117.72 million recorded in the preceding year, attributed to lower input costs driven by a favourable exchange rate and better dairy prices.

Revenue, however, reduced to RM1.05 billion from RM1.06 billion chalked up, previously, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Basic earnings per share increased to 202.3 sen from 183.9 sen before.

“We recognise the importance of continuously investing to build our brands and quality offerings to win the hearts of Malaysian consumers.

“At the same time the company will continue to realign efforts to improve operational efficiency to stay agile and adapt to micro-economic head winds,” said the company on its business prospects. — Bernama