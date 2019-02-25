Bursa ends morning session lower

Lacklustre heavyweight shares weigh on Bursa Malaysia's benchmark index in the morning session. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower today weighed down by losses in heavyweights led by Axiata and IHH Healthcare.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.05 points easier at 1,720.37 from Friday’s close of 1,721.42.

After opening 0.92 of a point higher at 1,722.34, the benchmark index moved in a range of between 1,717.41 and 1,722.78 throughout the session.

Axiata fell 10 sen to RM4.15 after reporting a weak financial performance ended December 31, 2018 while IHH Healthcare declined six sen to RM5.74.

Market breadth on Bursa Malaysia was negative with losers outpacing gainers 432 to 317, while 326 counters were unchanged, 790 untraded and 34 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.50 billion shares worth RM1.04 billion.

Other heavyweights, TNB added two sen to RM13.46, Petronas Chemicals jumped 10 sen to RM9.13, Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM9.54 and RM24.98, respectively, while CIMB shed one sen to RM5.83 and Petronas Gas declined six sen to RM18.14.

Among actives, Dayang Enterprise soared 24.5 sen to RM1.04, Sapura Energy added one sen to 32.5 sen, Perdana Petroleum added 3.5 sen to 32.5 sen, Naim Holdings surged 18.5 sen to 93 sen, Gamuda trimmed 20 sen to RM2.84 and Ekovest slipped two sen to 58 sen.

Meanwhile, Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd today announced that RGT Bhd has regularised its financial condition and no longer triggers any of the criteria under Paragraph 2.1 of PN17 of the Main Market listing requirements.

The FBM Emas Index was 19.11 points lower at 11,983.39, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 22.19 points to 11,836.69 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 29.62 points to 11,923.49.

The FBM 70 Index went down 182.64 points to 14,394.58 and the FBM Ace Index declined 18.19 points to 4,697.29.

Sectorwise, the Financial Services Index was 14.42 points lower at 17,826.3, the Plantations Index went down 7.11 points to 7,405.99 and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.8 of-a-point to 168.83. — Bernama