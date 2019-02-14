Japan’s economy grew 0.3pc in Q4 2018

Gross domestic product for the last quarter of 2018 expanded 0.3 per cent from the previous quarter, Cabinet Office data showed. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Feb 14 — Japan’s economy expanded in the final quarter of 2018 as the negative impact from a series of natural disasters over the summer receded, government data showed today.

The world’s third largest economy benefitted from a rise in domestic demand, including in corporate investment and household spending.

Gross domestic product for the last quarter of 2018 expanded 0.3 per cent from the previous quarter, Cabinet Office data showed, after a 0.7 per cent contraction in the quarter before.

The growth was slightly below the 0.4 per cent that had been forecast by experts.

The largest driver of the rise — an annualised rate of 1.4 per cent — was corporate investment, which rose 2.4 per cent after a sharp contraction in the previous quarter.

But while domestic demand rose, weak exports offset some of positive factors, the Cabinet Office said.

The growth came after a dip following a string of natural disasters last summer, including massive flooding in western regions due to torrential rain, a typhoon that inundated a major international airport, and an earthquake in the north that disrupted supply lines.

The temporary closure of the Kansai International Airport led to a fall in tourism and overseas shipments. — AFP