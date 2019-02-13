Ringgit to hit 3.8 versus greenback by end-2019, RHB Research says

The ringgit gained 0.8 per cent versus the US dollar to 4.0770 in the first week of February, following up on the 0.7 per cent in gain in January. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The ringgit may advance gradually to breach the psychological level of 4.0 against the US dollar again, and continue its strengthening path to 3.80 by end-2019, according to RHB Research.

Malaysia’s heightened forex reserves and the dovish tone set by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) are lending support to the domestic unit.

Malaysia’s forex reserves rose US$700 million to US$102.1 billion as at January 31, after falling US$600 million in December 2018.

“The ringgit is expected to continue its strengthening path to 3.80 versus the US dollar by end-2019, also due to the dollar’s weakness on expectations that the US Fed may pause its rate hike stance following signs of slowing US economic growth,” said the research house in a note today.

Citing figures from Bank Negara Malaysia, it said the rising forex reserves was likely driven by the continued accumulation of surplus in the current account, while portfolio investments experienced reduced fund outflows, supported by net inflows into the equity market during the period.

It noted forex reserves also likely climbed this month due to current account gains and reduced portfolio outflows

It opened higher this morning (9am) at 4.0650/0700 against the greenback from 4.0770/0800 at 6pm yesterday. — Bernama