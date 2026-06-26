JOHOR BAHRU, June 26 — A total of 593 nomination forms have been sold for the Johor state election so far, but only 133 prospective candidates have formally confirmed their participation by paying the required election deposit, the Election Commission (EC) said today.

EC chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun said the number is expected to increase as prospective candidates still have until nomination proceedings begin tomorrow morning to complete the necessary formalities.

“As of this morning, we have sold 593 nomination forms at Returning Officer (RO) offices throughout the state. Of that number, 133 candidates have made their deposit payments, meaning they have confirmed their participation so far.

“We still have time until tomorrow, and we hope candidates intending to contest will come early to make their payments so that the nomination process can proceed more smoothly,” he told reporters after inspecting preparations at the nomination centre for the Maharani state constituency at the Muar District Office today.

Ramlan also assured that all 56 nomination centres across Johor are fully prepared after the EC conducted two consecutive days of trial runs.

On security, he reminded all political parties, candidates and supporters to comply with election regulations and avoid any form of provocation to ensure nomination day proceeds peacefully and orderly.

Meanwhile, Maharani Returning Officer Zainal Eran said supporters from political parties attending tomorrow's nomination process will be placed in designated areas separated by barricades to prevent any untoward incidents.

“Only the candidate, proposer and one supporter will be allowed into the nomination centre under the prescribed controls.

“Other supporters will be placed at the field in front of the centre, where barriers will be installed to separate supporters of each party to prevent any undesirable incidents,” he said.

So far, Pakatan Harapan (PH) has fielded candidates in all 56 state seats, comprising 20 from PKR, 19 from Amanah and 17 from DAP.

Barisan Nasional (BN) is also contesting all 56 seats with 36 Umno candidates, 16 from MCA and four from MIC.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) has announced that PAS will contest 11 seats, Bersatu 16, the Malaysian Indian People's Party (MIPP) five and Pejuang one.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) will contest four seats, Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) one seat, while Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) is expected to make its electoral debut by contesting 15 state seats.

The Johor State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on June 1. The EC has set tomorrow as nomination day, July 7 for early voting and July 11 for polling day. — Bernama