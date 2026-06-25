KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The government has assured that the welfare and rights of personnel of the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) will remain protected during the transition to a new service scheme under the Public Service Department (PSD), which takes effect on July 1.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said no officer would be affected in terms of promotion prospects, seniority, retirement benefits or welfare if they choose to remain under their original service scheme within their respective agencies.

He said AKPS, which was established through the merger of several enforcement agencies, is responsible for coordinating the control of the movement of people and goods at the country’s 122 entry points.

“Positions within AKPS were filled through secondments from these core agencies prior to the implementation of the new service scheme. Officers who do not accept the option of appointment transfer will remain with AKPS on an interim basis, subject to the placement arrangements determined by the PSD.

“These officers may also be returned to their respective parent departments, with placements to be decided by their original heads of service based on available vacancies and other requirements in accordance with service needs,” he said during a Special Chamber session of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Shamsul Anuar said this in his replay to a question from Rushdan Rusmi (PN-Padang Besar) regarding the stability of enforcement institutions and the welfare of thousands of civil servants following the establishment of AKPS.

He said that as of June 19, a total of 6,824 of the 8,403 positions allocated to AKPS had been filled, while 1,579 positions remained vacant.

According to him, the vacancies are being filled progressively through collaboration between AKPS, the Home Ministry, the PSD and the agencies involved.

He said appointments to AKPS come with certain incentives, including an additional annual salary increment (KGT) and a RM200 service incentive, to ensure that services at the country’s entry points continue to operate at an optimal level. — Bernama