KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — A total of 32 homes in Taman Langat Utama 2, Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat, were affected by flooding after a bund reportedly breached late last night, according to Sinar Harian.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Ashrul Riezal Asbar said firefighters received an emergency call regarding the incident at 4.12am.

He said six personnel from the Banting Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene, about 19km away, and arrived at 4.35am.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found that floodwaters had inundated the residential area,” he said in a statement today.

Ashrul Riezal said the incident, believed to have occurred at about 11pm, caused water to overflow into the housing estate, with water levels estimated at between 0.3m and 0.9m.

According to Sinar Harian, monitoring at the scene found that 32 houses were affected after a bund believed to be located about 800m from the residential area gave way.

He said most affected residents had left their homes earlier after becoming aware of the situation.

“Residents affected by the flooding are advised to leave their homes immediately and move to safer locations as a precautionary measure,” he was quoted as saying.