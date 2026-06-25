JOHOR BAHRU, June 25 — Umno members have been urged to place loyalty to the party’s struggle, principles, and the public above personal disappointment following the candidate selection process for the 16th Johor state election.

Umno Information chief Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the party’s maturity and discipline required all factions to accept the decisions made and move forward together, despite dissatisfaction following the candidate nominations.

“Differences of opinion can be embraced. Criticisms can be raised. Disappointment can be understood. However, once a decision has been made through party channels, discipline demands that all sides move forward again as a single team.

“People are watching, not just what we promise, but how we perform under pressure,” she said in a statement today.

Addressing members’ disappointment over the candidate selection, Azalina said that while every major party inevitably faces such situations, the true measure of a fighter is revealed when they remain steadfast even when left off the nomination list.

Azalina also praised Johor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and his leadership team, crediting them with handling a difficult selection process with calm, discipline, and political courage.

Azalina added that Umno has never faced a shortage of leaders, as the party constantly maintains a pipeline of grassroots figures, young talent, and fresh faces waiting for their opportunity to serve.

Earlier, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi announced his immediate resignation from the party to allow him to express his views freely.

Meanwhile, Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki claimed that Mohd Puad’s resignation stemmed from dissatisfaction after his son was passed over for selection as a candidate for the Rengit state seat in the Johor polls.

The Election Commission has set June 27 for nominations in the state election, with polling day scheduled for July 11. — Bernama