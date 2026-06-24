KUCHING, June 24 — Police and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) raided an industrial premises in Senadin, Miri, yesterday and seized diesel believed to have been diverted, as well as equipment and machinery, with total seizures valued at RM94,787.50.

Miri police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said two local men, aged 40 and 49, were arrested in the 10 am raid.

“The inspection uncovered about 5,250 litres of diesel, a 5,000-litre tanker lorry, a 10,000-litre skid tank and equipment believed to have been used in the activity,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Farhan said preliminary investigations found that the premises was being used as a collection centre for diesel purchased from heavy vehicle drivers around Miri before being stored and resold to industrial players in the area.

“The owner of the premises has a KPDN permit to purchase and use unsubsidised diesel with a storage capacity of up to 10,000 litres, but the facility is believed to have been misused,” he said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 21(1) of the Supply Control Act 1961 and has been handed over to KPDN’s Miri branch for further action. — Bernama