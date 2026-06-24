KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Amendments to the Competition Act 2010 (Act 712) will be tabled for a second reading in Parliament next week as Putrajaya moves to strengthen the law and expand the enforcement powers of the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC).

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Fuziah Salleh said the proposed changes aim to enhance MyCC’s ability to tackle anti-competitive practices more effectively.

“God-willing, amendments to the Competition Act 2010 (Act 712) will be tabled for second reading next week.

“The proposed amendments are intended to strengthen the Act and provide MyCC with broader powers to address anti-competitive practices more effectively,” she told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Fuziah was responding to a supplementary question from Gopeng MP Tan Kar Hing, who asked whether the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), through MyCC, had conducted studies or was considering new policies and legislative amendments to address challenges arising from the rapidly evolving digital economy.

She then said more than 80 umrah operators were previously found to have collectively agreed on pricing arrangements, effectively preventing individual companies from offering lower-priced packages to consumers.

While the packages themselves were not necessarily expensive, she explained that prices were still being controlled through coordinated conduct among operators.

She added that the case is a clear example of anti-competitive behaviour that MyCC takes seriously and continues to prioritise in its enforcement efforts.