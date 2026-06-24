KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has completed more than half of the seat-sharing negotiations between its component parties to face the Johor state election, said PN information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the PN seat-sharing committee meeting yesterday saw each party present a list of seats they want to contest in a meeting chaired by PN election director-general Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

“There are several seats where there are no overlap, that have been completed. For those with overlapping, we agree to continue tomorrow in a follow-up meeting at 10 am,” he said when met by the media after the meeting at the PAS office, Jalan Raja Laut here yesterday.

He said PN is targeting an announcement regarding the seat-sharing to be made as soon as possible, possibly this Thursday, after the results of the negotiations are brought to the PN main meeting.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said all parties will contest using the PN logo in the Johor state election.

“To use the PN logo, God willing the PN logo. This negotiation is about the PN logo, nothing else,” he said.

Asked whether Pejuang and Parti Cinta Malaysia (PCM), which were recently approved as PN members, had also submitted a list of seats, Muhammad Sanusi said the parties had submitted a list of seats they wanted, but the decision on this would be made by PN.

The Election Commission (EC) has set June 27 as nomination day for the Johor state election, while July 7 is for early voting and July 11 is polling day. — Bernama