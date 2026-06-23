IPOH, June 23 — The storm that struck several areas in Bercham on June 19, affecting about 460 families, has caused over RM1.2 million in estimated losses.

Bercham state assemblyman Ong Boon Piow said the estimate was based on the extent of damage suffered by residents, including to homes, belongings, and other facilities.

“To date, nearly 460 affected families have been identified, but the number is expected to increase as some homeowners have yet to lodge official reports with the authorities.

“This is because some houses are rented out, left vacant, or their owners were away when the storm occurred,” he said when met by reporters at Anjung Bercham here today.

It was earlier reported that the storm affected more than 200 houses across five residential areas after nearly two hours of continuous heavy rain and strong winds.

Ong said for now, the Social Welfare Department, the National Disaster Management Agency, and the state government have provided RM1,000 in cash assistance to each affected family to help ease their burden.

At the same time, he said the Ministry of Housing and Local Government is currently assessing suitable forms of assistance to be channelled to victims based on damage data collected in the affected areas.

“Among the assistance being considered is the reconstruction of houses that suffered extensive damage or were completely destroyed, to ensure victims can safely return to their homes,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also expressed appreciation to the agencies involved, including the Fire and Rescue Department, Ipoh City Council, the Civil Defence Force, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, volunteer teams, and non-governmental organisations for their role in post-disaster recovery operations.

He said the swift cooperation among various parties enabled cleanup efforts, restoration of electricity supply, and aid distribution to be carried out more systematically, thereby expediting recovery in areas affected by the storm. — Bernama