KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Growing awareness among children to report cases of abuse, bullying and neglect through the Talian Kasih 15999 hotline has contributed to the increase in reports received by the Selangor Social Welfare Department (JKM).

Selangor JKM principal assistant director (Children Division) Roziah Osman said the rise in reports reflects the effectiveness of advocacy programmes in educating children about their rights and the channels available to seek help.

“These cases are increasingly being reported as we carry out advocacy programmes that cover not only bullying but also cases involving children in need of protection.

“If we look at it, the increase has occurred because children themselves are now aware and capable of making reports through Talian Kasih,” she told reporters after the launch of the ‘Safe Child, Strong Nation’ campaign organised by the Children Protection Society Malaysia (CPSM) at Seri Negara here today.

She said the department receives an average of between 40 and 50 reports a month through Talian Kasih involving various child-related issues, including abuse, neglect and custody matters.

In this regard, Roziah said Selangor JKM is targeting more than 500 tahfiz centres and religious boarding schools in the state through its Child Protection Advocacy programme, which will be expanded beginning July 27.

She said the programme focuses on raising children’s awareness of their rights and the channels available to seek help if they face any form of abuse or mistreatment.

According to her, the focus on students in religious schools and tahfiz centres is not new, as the programme was piloted last year with the involvement of several religious schools in the state.

“This year, we are targeting religious schools and tahfiz centres because previous advocacy programmes were mainly focused on schools under the Education Ministry and children in the community,” she said.

She said the expansion of the advocacy programme to religious schools and tahfiz centres is expected to further raise awareness of children’s rights and encourage them to come forward for help if they become victims of, or are aware of, any form of abuse.

Meanwhile, CPSM founder and president Datuk Seri Nazir Ariff Mushir Ariff said more victims and families are now willing to come forward to lodge reports as they are aware that support is available from the government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and various related agencies.

He also proposed that every school appoint a dedicated teacher responsible for children’s welfare and safety to enable early detection of signs of abuse or other problems faced by students. — Bernama