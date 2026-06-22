IPOH, June 22 — The Magistrate’s Court here has set July 1 for case management involving a woman charged with using criminal force against the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, during the state-level National Day celebration last year.

Magistrate Norizan Ridzuan fixed the date to record the plea of Nurhaswani Afni Mohamad Zorki, 41.

On Oct 8 last year, the court rejected the accused’s guilty plea after being informed by the prosecution that a report from Hospital Bahagia Tanjung Rambutan in Ulu Kinta here stated that the woman was suffering from schizophrenia and was of unsound mind at the time of the incident.

On Sept 8, 2025, she was brought before the same court, but no plea was recorded as she was ordered to undergo examination and observation at Hospital Bahagia for one month under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor S. Nishaalini, while the accused was represented by lawyer Amrick Singh Sandu.

The woman was charged with using criminal force against Sultan Nazrin by attempting to attack the ruler in front of the Ipoh Town Hall on Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang Wahab at 8.20am on Aug 31, 2025.

The charge was framed under Section 352 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to three months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM1,000, or both, upon conviction. — Bernama