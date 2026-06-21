KUCHING, June 21 — A police personnel suffered injuries to his body and head after he slipped and fell down a six-metre-deep gorge during a community programme in Kampung Sapit here yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said it dispatched rescuers from the Siburan station following an emergency call at 12.20pm.

“Due to the narrow roads leading to the village, rescuers only arrived at the location around 2.08pm.

“The victim was found to sustain injuries to his back, hands and head, and was carried out from the gorge on a stretcher,” said the department.

Bomba said early treatment was provided to the victim before he was sent to Sarawak General Hospital for further medical attention.

The rescue operation ended at 3.03pm. — The Borneo Post