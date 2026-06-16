PUCHONG, June 16 — The Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ), in collaboration with the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ), conducted an integrated Foreign Driver Operation (Ops PeWA) in Puchong today to detect the use of cargo bicycles by foreign nationals, which are alleged to pose a risk to road users.

The operation was carried out following complaints from residents about the use of cargo bicycles by foreign nationals on main roads, including claims that they were using busy routes without regard for the safety of other road users.

Among the concerns raised were the use of these poorly maintained bicycles on high-traffic routes and the act of ferrying children in the cargo compartment without safety features.

A Bernama survey found that ethic Rohingyas in the area use modified cargo bicycles to collect scrap metal and recyclable items before selling them to collection centres.

A Rohingya man, Artirahman Abdul Rahman, 36, said the activity is his main source of income, with daily earnings ranging from RM30 to RM80 depending on the materials collected.

“This bicycle can be obtained either from local welding shops or purchased from other owners. I bought this bicycle and sent it to a workshop to install the cargo compartment,” he told reporters here today.

He said a regular bicycle costs around RM50, while the cost of installing a cargo compartment can run up to RM400. There are also used cargo bicycles sold for about RM400 per unit.

A resident, P. Sundararaj, 63, said the issue has persisted for several years despite repeated complaints to the authorities.

He claimed that the activities of foreign nationals, particularly the ethic Rohingyas, in industrial areas around Puchong often disrupt traffic flow, especially at intersections and traffic light areas.

“I have lodged many complaints. Action was taken before, but after that, another group would come,” he said.

Meanwhile, another resident, who wished to be known only as Akmal, 27, claimed that the growing Rohingya community in the area, especially in Kampung Sri Langkas Tambahan, has caused unease among locals.

He said several agencies, including the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM), Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) and MBSJ, had conducted operations in the area recently.

“They (the Rohingya) seem to know in advance about the raids. I don’t know how, but most of the shops that are usually open were closed, and the area was quiet during the operation,” he said.

He expressed hope that relevant agencies such as JIM, SSM and MBSJ would conduct more frequent inspections to address any violations of the law or the existence of illegal settlement structures.

Residents interviewed also hoped that enforcement efforts would not only improve road safety but also address issues that have long persisted in several areas around Puchong. — Bernama