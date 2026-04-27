SHAH ALAM, April 27 — Several Selangor state executive councillors today called on the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to take firm action against a social media post insulting the Sultan of Selangor.

They described the act as excessive, disrespectful and completely unacceptable in a country founded on the Constitution and the Rukun Negara.

State Housing and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Borhan Aman Shah said the act constituted a serious insult to the institution of the Malay Rulers, which served as a pillar of the nation’s stability and harmony.

“Those involved must not be shielded, regardless of their background or the reasons given,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

State Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Mohammad Fahmi Ngah said uploading an edited image deemed insulting and linking it to the Sultan of Selangor could spark tension among the public.

“I urge PDRM to conduct investigations and take action against those involved, while MCMC must monitor, block and remove such offensive content,” he said.

Also condemning the post were Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han, Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi, Rural Development, Unity and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rizam Ismail, as well as Human Resources and Poverty Eradication Committee chairman V. Papparaidu. — Bernama