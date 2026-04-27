KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — A former telecommunications company director pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of submitting a document containing false statements related to independent consulting engineer (ICE) services 14 years ago.

Wong Chee Keong, 73, a government retiree, is accused of submitting a declaration form dated August 13, 2012 with false particulars to an assistant manager of the Technical Services Division at Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad, with the intent to mislead his principal.

The offence was allegedly committed at Menara Bank Pembangunan, Bandar Wawasan here, on September 13, 2012 under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(2) of the same Act, which provides for up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Vivien Yeap Jie Xi proposed bail at RM20,000 with two Malaysian sureties, along with additional conditions for the accused to surrender his passport and report to the MACC office monthly.

Defence counsel Muhammad Hafizuddin Salehuddin did not object to the bail amount but requested that his client’s passport not be surrendered, citing that the accused’s wife, 76, is ill and residing in Melbourne, Australia.

He said his client lives in Melbourne with his wife, who suffers from chronic spinal illness, nerve problems in both legs, severe sleep disorder, kidney issues, cataracts and diabetes, adding that his client is not a flight risk and has cooperated fully with the MACC

However, the prosecution argued that the accused is a permanent resident of Australia and poses a flight risk. It said surrendering the passport would not deny his freedom, as he could still apply to travel if needed.

Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali granted bail at RM20,000 with two Malaysian sureties. The court also ordered the accused to report to the MACC office once every two months, but allowed him to retain his passport.

The court fixed June 29 for case mention. — Bernama